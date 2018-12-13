Slip forces evacuations in St Clair

An evacuation notice on the door of a Motu St, St Clair property. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The Dunedin City Council has today issued dangerous building notices to four houses in St Clair, after a landslip was assessed to be posing an "imminent safety threat".

Motu St residents carry out the essentials after the evacuation notice today. Photo: Peter McIntosh

DCC community services general manager Simon Pickford said council was made aware of the slip this morning (Thursday morning) via EQC and immediately sent building inspectors to make an assessment.

"Staff assessed that the landslip and the potential for ongoing instability means there is an imminent threat to four houses _ one on Allandale Rd and three neighbouring properties on Motu St."

It appeared the landslip originated on the Allandale Rd property following recent heavy rain, he said.

"The risk means that we have no choice but to issue dangerous building notices, which will remain in place until the properties can be made safe."

The notices meant the properties could not be used, he said.

"Clearly this will be extremely distressing for the occupiers of the properties, especially right before Christmas.

"We are advising the owners and occupiers to talk to their insurance company.

"However, we will be assisting with emergency accommodation if required," he said.