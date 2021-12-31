Slow start to New Year celebrations in city

The lower Octagon was closed off to traffic for New Year's Eve. Photo: Andrew Marshall

New Year's Eve celebrations in Dunedin's Octagon were off to a fairly quiet start this evening.

Around 6pm there were fewer people drinking in the city centre's bars and pubs than on a regular Friday evening, and outdoor seating areas at most establishments were about half full.

Despite cancelling the city's official celebrations and fireworks, the Dunedin City Council had still closed the lower half of the Octagon to traffic for the safety of revellers.

New nightspot Eleven Bar and Club, which first opened earlier in December, had taken full advantage of the closed roads.

It had taken over the entire footpath in front of the club for a fenced street-side table area.