100 evacuated in Dunedin state of emergency

A State of Emergency was declared for Dunedin at 11.55pm on Thursday, October 3 in response to heavy rainfall and flooding particularly in the South Dunedin area.

A wide area of South Dunedin, including areas around Surrey St, Forbury Rd, and Hillside Rd, has experienced flooding overnight, with people reporting water in their houses.

Authorities are advising residents in South Dunedin to self-evacuate.

A welfare centre is open at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

A water pipeline that supplies drinking water to residents of Otago Peninsula ruptured around 1.30am. Alternative water supply options for these areas are being investigated.

Key harbour routes closed including SH88, Dunedin to Port Chalmers, and Portobello Rd

About 70 people are at evacuation centres in Dunedin and key routes are blocked amid a state of emergency in in response to heavy rainfall and flooding.

Following the declaration of a State of Emergency at 11.55pm on Thursday 3 October, emergency staff, agencies and volunteers have worked throughout the night.

Residents in South Dunedin, particularly in Caversham in and around the areas near Hillside Road and Surrey Street, are still encouraged to self-evacuate to higher ground if they notice rising water.

Emergency Management Otago spokesperson Steve Rushbrook told Morning Report South Dunedin and the low-lying parts of the Catlins and Otago Peninsula were the crunch areas.

He said most of the almost 100 evacuations were from the South Dunedin area.

"Due to a reasonable amount of flooding in the area.

"I would envisage as the day goes on... we will start to see the ingress of water into properties both residential and commercial."

About 70 people are at evacuation centres, including around 50 who were staying at the St Clair Golf Club.

Civil Defence Controller Scott MacLean said a welfare centre had been set up at at Forsyth Barr Stadium for those who have nowhere else to go.

“We have teams out on the ground helping and transporting people who are unable to travel to the stadium on their own,” Mr MacLean said

"We’re keeping an eye on river levels as high tide (5.25am) approaches but we don’t think it will be much of an issue at this stage"

Mr MacLean reminded residents not to go out or travel unless it is absolutely necessary, and to be wary of flooded areas that may be deeper than people realise.

Water main bursts

A water pipeline that supplies drinking water to residents of Otago Peninsula was damaged by a landslip and ruptured about 1.30am.

The pipeline has been isolated near Irvine Road, The Cove. Contractors are investigating alternative water supply options for these areas.

Key routes on either side of the harbour are closed because of landslides.

State Highway 88 from Forsyth Barr Stadium to Port Chalmers is closed because of a landslide at Maia.

All people are safe and accounted for after a significant slip impacted two properties in Jessie St, Maia this morning.

The properties and those either side of the slip and one above were evacuated by Fenz staff to Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Fenz firefighter Craig Geddes said the slip was still moving as a water main at the top of it continued to send large amounts of water down it.

Staff from Geotech and engineers were on the way to assess it, though he was not sure when they would arrive.

Traffic had been stopped, and train and port controls advised.

Portobello Road is also closed because of a blockages.

A command post set up neat the landslip in Maia. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Staff are working to repair the main as soon as it is safe to do so. Households should conserve water use in this area.

People were asked not to drive through flooded areas and cause waves and problems for volunteers and emergency services. Surface flooding may be difficult to see, so people were advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Sandbags continue to be available from South Dunedin (Ice Stadium), Mosgiel (Memorial Park/Gym carpark) and Middlemarch (Showgrounds) overnight. There was high demand in South Dunedin so people were asked to be patient.

Dunedin streets closed

21 streets in Dunedin are closed including:

Cranley Street, between Cavell Street and Marlow Street

Ravelston Street, between Rona Street and Cavell Street

Marlow Street (full length)

Highcliff Road (no detour in place)

Portobello Road (no detour in place)

85mm of rain in Dunedin in 24 hours

MetService says Dunedin City had 85mm of rain the past 24 hours, and 106mm over the past 42 hours.

Oamaru had 90mm over the past 42 hours.

Dunedin City Council said another 70mm to 100mm was due to fall in the city before 9.30pm Friday.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told Morning Report more than 50mm of rain may yet fall before 9pm.

The average monthly rainfall at Dunedin Airport at this time of year was 58mm, so a month or two worth of rain had fallen in a day and a half, she said.

The good news was that Saturday should be clear for the area.