Snow warning for Dunedin motorway

A snow warning is in effect for Dunedin's Northern Motorway for today and tomorrow, as a wintry blast hits the South.

MetService has also issued snow warnings for the Crown Range Road between Queenstown and Wanaka, and the Milford Road (State Highway 94).

MetService is forecasting snow to 200m in Southland and southern Otago this evening, with southwesterlies strengthening during the morning and gusting to100kmh in exposed coastal areas.

The forecaster said snow showers were forecast to affect the Dunedin motorway from this afternoon to early tomorrow morning, then again tomorrow evening.

The warnings on the other roads were for this evening.

There is also a strong wind watch in place for coastal areas in the South from Otara in Southland through to Dunedin.

MetService said southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.