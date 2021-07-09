Friday, 9 July 2021

Snow warning for Dunedin motorway

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A snow warning is in effect for Dunedin's Northern Motorway for today and tomorrow, as a wintry blast hits the South.

    MetService has also issued snow warnings for the Crown Range Road between Queenstown and Wanaka, and the Milford Road (State Highway 94).

    MetService is forecasting snow to 200m in Southland and southern Otago this evening, with southwesterlies strengthening during the morning and gusting to100kmh in exposed coastal areas.

    The forecaster said snow showers were forecast to affect the Dunedin motorway from this afternoon to early tomorrow morning, then again tomorrow evening.

    The warnings on the other roads were for this evening. 

    There is also a strong wind watch in place for coastal areas in the South from Otara in Southland through to Dunedin.

    MetService said southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter