Social education course teaches love, friendship

Enabling Love and Friendship chief executive Joshua Perry says he hopes to roll out its first social education course nationally. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A six-week course on social education for people in the disability community has been two years in the making.

Disabilities support service Enabling Love and Friendship is running its first social education course for people over 18 that will provide guidance on dating, relationships and friendships.

"We wanted people to be able to communicate better with one another in terms of social situations and also to help them throughout their daily lives," chief executive Joshua Perry said.

The course would focus on communication, friendship skills, emotions, participation and sexuality and participants would also be given resources to take home, Mr Perry said.

The course would include some role-play to help anticipate different social scenarios.

"We know from our research that people find it hard to communicate when it comes to dating and relationships."

The course will be run by disability researcher Barbara Fogarty. Mr Perry encouraged people from the disability community to take part in this opportunity to make new social connections and learn new skills they could use in their daily lives.

Mr Perry thanked the Otago Community Trust and the Ministry of Social Development Te Korowai Whetū Social Cohesion community fund for their help enabling the course to take place.

Mr Perry said this first six-week course would be an opportunity to gather information before plans to roll out the initiative nationally.

"We hope to get some funding behind us to run courses like this throughout the country."

The course will take place at Dunedin Community House in Moray Place on Tuesdays from 1.30pm to 3pm, starting on June 13.

Tickets are available by visiting Eventfinda and searching for social education workshop.

For details visit enablinglove.nz

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz