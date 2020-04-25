Some DCC services to resume

Some of the Dunedin City Council’s services will restart next week as the city moves into Alert Level 3.

They include kerbside glass recycling, and key maintenance work such as the cleaning of mud-tanks, sweeping of gutters, cutting grass on the city’s sports fields and work at the Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Work on large-scale projects such as the Peninsula Connection will also increase again.

Surfers and swimmers will also be allowed back in the water, but Mayor Aaron Hawkins urged surfers to go only to their local beach.

Mountain bike tracks on council-owned land will also open for use, but riders should only use tracks to which they can bike or walk.

They should also only ride to their level of experience, to avoid accidents which could put emergency services at risk.

The city’s parks, reserves and walking tracks will remain open, and physical distancing should be observed. People can walk through playgrounds, but must not use play equipment.

Council facilities that will remain closed under Level 3 are the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, the Dunedin Chinese Garden, the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Olveston, all Dunedin public libraries, Forsyth Barr Stadium, the Edgar Centre, Moana Pool, freedom camping sites and dog parks.

Free parking for motorists will also continue at on and off-street car parks, including the Moray Pl and Great King St car parking buildings.

Time limits and other restrictions will still apply, and enforcement will resume under Level 3.