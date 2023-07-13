South Dunedin crash sends trailer through fence

A driver crashed into a parked trailer and sent it flying through a fence before fleeing officers in South Dunedin, police said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 48-year-old woman crashed into the trailer on Macandrew Road around 9pm last night.

She fled the scene and led police on a short pursuit before being arrested, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman will appear in court this morning on charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop, refusing an officer's request for blood, failing to remain stopped for an officer, and breaching bail conditions.

