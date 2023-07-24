South Dunedin ticket wins $1 million

A ticket bought in South Dunedin won its owner $1 million in Lotto First Division on Saturday night.

The ticket was sold at the South Dunedin Night 'n Day.

The winning numbers were 22, 3, 25, 24, 4 and 12. The Bonus ball was 10 and Powerball 9

Powerball was not struck in the draw and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $17 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.