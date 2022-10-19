South set for decent holiday weekend weather

Get some steak and sausages on your next supermarket visit — the weather this weekend is ripe for the season’s first barbecue.

Labour Weekend is notorious for having foul weather in Otago and Southland, but MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said this year’s long weekend would be mostly sunny, warm and calm.

"We’ve got a large area of high pressure from the Tasman Sea, moving across a lot of the country, including Otago and Southland, which is where this fine weather is going to be coming from."

On Saturday, temperatures would be in the mid-teens for coastal Otago, but in Central Otago, Clutha and Southland, they would rise to the high teens and early 20s.

On Sunday, coastal Otago temperatures would rise to meet those Central Otago temperatures.

Mr Bakker said the pick of the places to visit would be Wanaka, Alexandra and Balclutha, where temperatures were expected to reach 21degC.

"I would say it’s a good time to get your first barbecue in for the year and spend some quality time outdoors with your family."

Otago Regional Council harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook said Labour Weekend was also traditionally the start of the recreational boating season, when hundreds of people take to Otago’s coastal waters, harbours, lakes and rivers.

He has called for safe boating behaviour over the long weekend.

"If you’re pulling your boat out of storage for the first time in a while, take the time to do a thorough check of the vessel and all gear.

"Prepare your boat, safety equipment, check the conditions and know the rules.

"For those new to boating, please stop, think, and find out about basic boating safety rules to protect you and your loved ones."

Mr Bakker said unfortunately, Monday’s weather would be a different story.

He said a front was expected to approach the far south of the South Island late on Sunday, bringing rain for much of the southern regions.

"As we get into Monday itself, that high pressure system will start to break down, letting some of that bad weather sneak in."

Despite the rain, temperatures were still expected to remain warm.

