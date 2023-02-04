Southern Motorway reopens after car fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Southbound lanes on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway have reopened after a car fire.
About 10.25am, a vehicle broke down on the motorway at Concord, and began smoking, police said.
Emergency services responded and closed both southbound lanes for about an hour while the fire was extinguished.Fire crews from nearby Lookout Point fire station attended the scene.
A police spokesperson said nobody was hurt in the fire.