Speeding ute driver earns court date

A man will appear in court after he was caught allegedly speeding at nearly 160km/h south of Dunedin.

A Ford Ranger ute was stopped by police after being clocked at 158km/h in the passing lanes near Henley, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The 31-year-old driver was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date, charged with exceeding the posted 100km/h speed limit.

His driver's licence was also suspended for 28 days, Sgt Lee said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz