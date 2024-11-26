Speedster refuses test, threatens to stay on road

A speeding motorist refused to do a compulsory impairment test and threatened to carry on driving after being stopped by police early today.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police had received several calls about the manner of driving of a vehicle travelling south on State Highway 1 near Waihola.

It was later spotted travelling at 147kmh by a police officer, at 1.45am today.

‘‘We spoke to the driver, a 36-year-old male.

‘‘After he was forbidden to drive for 28 hours, he made threats of getting back into his car and said he was going to continue driving.

‘‘So we arrested him and took him to Balclutha police station.’’

The man’s driver’s licence was suspended for 28 days, and he was charged with careless driving and refusing to undergo a compulsory impairment test.

He has been bailed to appear in court on Thursday.

