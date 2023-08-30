Spitting driver pepper sprayed by police

A disqualified driver was pepper sprayed after spitting in the face of the arresting officer in Dunedin, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle in Burns St at 1pm yesterday.

During the stop, police discovered the 20-year-old driver was disqualified from driving.

The man was aggressive and confrontational throughout the interaction with police, Sgt Lee said.

When police went to impound his car the man became aggravated and uncooperative.

The man resisted arrest and spat in the face of the officer face multiple times.

Officers then used pepper spray to apprehend him.

The man was charged with driving while disqualified and assaults police.

He has been bailed to appear in court next Tuesday.

