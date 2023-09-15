Stars out for Regent movie screening

Uproar stars Rhys Darby, Julian Dennison and Minnie Driver.

The stars will be out for a special Dunedin screening of a film about the 1981 Springbok Tour protests shot in the city.

The red carpet will be rolled out at Regent Theatre for the screening of Uproar on October 1.

The coming-of-age story set in Dunedin during the contentious 1981 Springbok Tour stars Julian Dennison, James Rolleston, Minnie Driver and Rhys Darby and was shot in the city over five days last year.

Dunedin locations used in the film include Smaills Beach lookout, South Dunedin, and Bond St, where a riot scene occurs.

Co-directors Paul Middleditch and Hamish Bennett said in a statement having a screening in the city recognised the starring role it played.

“One of the key elements of Uproar, and almost a character in itself, was the city of Ōtepoti Dunedin.

‘‘Its central city buildings, many of them untouched since 1981, its dramatic coastline, its winding streets and steep hills peppered with houses...the landscape in the far south contributed so much to creating the distinct look and personality of our film.

‘‘We genuinely can’t think how we could have pulled off the protest scenes in any other city.’’

But they said the greatest contribution was from the people of Dunedin.

‘‘Starting with the mana whenua of Ōtākou me Puketeraki, who supported us on so many levels throughout production, the passion, enthusiasm and generosity of all the people involved in the production, in front of and behind the camera, was something we will be forever grateful for.

‘‘We are very proud of the film that we all made together and can't wait to celebrate it with you all soon.”

A scene from the trailer for Uproar depicts a stand-off between protesters and police in Bond St, in Dunedin's warehouse precinct. Photo: Supplied

While he is in Dunedin for the screening, Mr Bennett will take part in a writing and directing workshop organised by Film Otago Southland in collaboration with Film Dunedin, which sits under Enterprise Dunedin’s economic development portfolio.

Enterprise Dunedin manager John Christie said the production and gala was a great way to showcase the Dunedin film industry which continues to be a key area of growth for the city.

“Having productions of this calibre choosing to film here is a testament to our city’s diverse locations and accessible local talent and crew.

‘‘This particular project employed over 40 local crew and more than 250 Dunedin extras.”

Following the screening both directors will be involved in a Q&A panel discussion.

General admission tickets for the screening were now on sale.

The screening comes ahead of the general release of the film to New Zealand cinemas on October 5.