Steal cars, get locked up: judge

A stolen Mazda Demio crashed into two parked cars in Calton Hill before its youth drivers fled on Sunday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Dunedin Youth Court judge has warned that teenagers who repeatedly steal cars can expect to be locked up.

The warning from Judge Michael Turner comes after police arrested eight youths who ran from two allegedly stolen cars after getting trapped down a dead-end street in Caversham early yesterday.

Five of the youths faced charges in the Dunedin

Youth Court yesterday as they were on bail for allegedly stealing other cars in recent weeks.

After police opposed bail, Judge Turner remanded all in custody and issued a statement warning that other youth offenders who stole cars while out on bail would face the same fate.

‘‘The Youth Court take seriously people being victimised in this way and the risk these youths pose to other road users,’’ he said.

This comes after a police spokesman said police had noticed an increase in car offences involving youth in the past year.

Otago youths caught stealing cars was on the rise — 62 people under 17 were caught in 2022 and that climbed to 85 in 2023.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called about 1.30am yesterday to a crashed Mazda Demio in Riselaw Rd, in the suburb of Calton Hill.

Police picked up the youths’ trail after a stolen Demio crashed into two parked cars and witnesses saw three youths running from the crash in Cal-ton Hill.

Soon after, police on patrol in the area were passed by two Toyota Aquas, travelling in the opposite direction to them.

Police turned and followed the cars at a distance, but did not pursue the vehicles, he said.

When the cars turned into Short-land St — a dead end street off Barnes Dr police followed.

They saw eight young people get out of the cars and run.

The cars were stolen and all eight youths were rounded up by ‘‘several’’ officers.

Seven of the youths were aged between 14 and 17; one was younger than 14, Snr Sgt Bond said.

All eight were arrested.

Five were held to appear in the Youth Court, each facing two charges of being in a stolen motor vehicle.

More charges were likely, he said.

Investigations were ongoing and police were waiting to hear from members of the public who might report their cars missing or being tampered with.

The child was too young to be charged with stealing a car.

One of the youths had no police history and was interviewed and would be dealt with by Youth Aid.

One youth being interviewed did have a history and would likely face charges, he said.

‘‘The five that we’re putting before the courts [yesterday] are already on charges and bail conditions for previously stealing cars over the last few weeks

— so they are continuing to offend while on bail for the exact same type of offending.’’

Last week, police said five teenagers were lucky they ended up in Youth Aid and not a hospital bed after fleeing police in a stolen car driven by a 13-year-old that crashed in South Dunedin.

