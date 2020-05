Photo: Peter McIntosh

A section of Dunedin’s main shopping area was cordoned off yesterday after steam set off fire alarms in the Glassons building, in George St.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were called to the scene at 8.44am, after receiving reports of smoke coming from the top of the building.

Upon arrival, they found steam had set off alarms, he said.

Police blocked off a section of George St, from St Andrew St to Hanover St, for a short time.