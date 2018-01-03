Stick in the mud gets a tow

Brent Young (left, in power boat) prepares to tow a stricken yacht off a mud-bed near the entrance to the Otago Yacht Club where it drifted after its motor broke down yesterday. The yachtsman (right), who only wanted to be known as John, was pleased when Mr Young showed up with a rope. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Problems with his yacht's sail then the motor left a Dunedin man in need of a tow on Otago Harbour yesterday.

The man, who only wanted to be known as John, had just left the Otago Yacht Club compound on his yacht when he found himself in a difficult situation.

''I got out there no problem but I wasn't happy with my sail, then my motor cut out and because of the low tide my centreboard hit bottom.''

Eventually the yacht was blown on to a mud-bed near the entrance to the yacht club.

At one point John thought he would have to wait another two hours for the tide to come back in until Brent Young showed up in his boat with a rope and towed him in.

''A couple of guys tried to get me out but they couldn't get close enough because of the low tide, so I was very happy he [Mr Young] came along when he did.''

Mr Young noticed the yacht earlier in the morning and later decided to go for another look, to check the yachtsman was all right.

Helped by the wind, Mr Young threw a rope to the stuck yacht and once it was attached was able to tow the craft into the yacht club.

''I wouldn't call it a daring rescue but no-one likes to be stuck out there so I didn't mind lending him a hand - it was pretty straight forward.''

John was philosophical about his predicament.

''It's a nice day and I was well prepared. These things just sometimes happen when you're on a yacht and you can't do much about it.''

