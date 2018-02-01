Storm hits: What you need to know

Forecast

The amount of rain forecast for Otago, and in particular Dunedin, has increased this morning, raising fears of flooding, slips and road closures.

The areas most likely to be affected by flooding are low-lying areas such as South Dunedin and Mosgiel. Heavy rain may also cause localised issues for the hill suburbs.

The latest MetService heavy raining warning for Otago issued at 10.14am predicts 80mm to 150mm (up from the 130mm predicted yesterday) of rain to accumulate between 2am and midnight tonight.

More rain was possible in western parts of Otago.

Peak intensities of 15mm to 30mm per hour were forecast.

In Dunedin 60mm of rain was expected to fall between midday and 4pm.

A strong wind watch is also in place for North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha until midnight tonight.

As at 9am this morning, about 20mm of rain had fallen, leading to some minor surface flooding in areas such as Portsmouth Dr, Marne St and Macandrew Bay, but there had been no major roading or stormwater issues.

School closures

King's High School rector Dan Reddiex has texted parents saying the school would be closing at 1.25pm based on advice from Civil Defence. Buses would be running at 1.30pm and provision would be made for pupils who could not be picked up until the school's normal closing time.

Bathgate Park school board of trustees have made the call to close the school early following warnings from the DCC and Ministry of Education about possible flooding across the wider South Dunedin area this afternoon.

Parents were asked to collect their children and make contact with their teacher. It hoped to clear the school of pupils by 1pm.

Emergency response

The Dunedin Emergency Operations Centre opened at 9.30am to monitor and co-ordinate the situation.

Dunedin City Council staff and contractors have been working since 4am today to make sure systems are clear and running well.

Slip sites around the city are being checked, with no reported problems at this stage.

All DCC stormwater screens are clear. We are continuing to monitor the situation and crews will be checking screens to ensure they are kept clear of debris.

Roading issues

The Queenstown Lakes District Council advised this morning that Mt Aspiring Rd is closed past the Treble Cone turnoff due to surface flooding.

Paradise Rd is closed at the Priory Road intersection as the first ford at Jordan Creek is impassable. It will remain closed until river flows have dropped and the roading team can repair it.

Residents in Dunedin should be aware some roads will be closed, with detours available, if surface flooding becomes an issue.

Keeping vehicles off roads with a lot of surface water means water is less likely to wash into properties.

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for the Crown Range Rd and State Highway 8 (Lindis Pass).

Sandbags

People concerned about rising water can pick up sandbags from the locations below from 11.30am. Sandbags will be filled and ready to be collected from the following locations:

South Dunedin – car park behind St Clair Tennis Club, Victoria Road.

Mosgiel – Memorial Park car park beside the stadium/Mosgiel Memorial Gymnasium.

RIVERS

Waterways in West Otago, Dart River, Shotover River, Matukituki River, and Makarora River are high and expected to peak in the next few hours.

Central Otago rivers will rise and are anticipated to peak later this afternoon.

For Dunedin area, the Water of Leith and Lindsay Creek are likely to rise rapidly and to peak later this afternoon or early evening, no overtopping is expected.

The contractor working on the Leith Flood Protection Scheme below Union St on campus are making the work site safe. Silver Stream will also rise, but the Gordon Rd spillway is not expected to operate.

In South Otago, the Pomahaka River will rise, but no significant overtopping is anticipated.

The Taieri River at Henley is not likely to overtop its banks.

River mouths along the coast have been checked and cleared if required.

DCC advice to residents over general preparedness

Check spoutings and drainage channels for blockages and clear them if necessary

If your basement is prone to flooding lift items that could be damaged by water off the floor. Be sure garden sprays and other chemicals won’t be affected.

Check grates near your house for blockages and keep them clear of leaves and other debris to avoid water building up and affecting your property.