Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Street lights go out in Dunedin

    By John Gibb
    Dunedin has been hit by extensive street light outages, and there are also reports of possible more general power cuts in some suburbs.

    Commenters on Facebook named many areas of the city, including Stuart St, Highgate, Kaikorai Valley and Brockville, as having been affected throughout the evening, but in some cases lights had come back on.

    No detailed comment was immediately available from Aurora Energy, and a call centre staff member said the company was aware of the problem, and extensive efforts were under way to rectify the situation.

