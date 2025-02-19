Suspected gas leak prompts mass evacuations in Dunedin

Hundreds of staff and students have been evacuated from medical and dental school buildings in central Dunedin after a suspected gas leak.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said crews were responding to a report of a ‘‘strong smell of gas’’ in Great King St.

Fenz Otago Assistant Commander Rob Torrance said there was a suspected gas leak in a building in the street.

A firefighter with evacuated people in Frederick St. Photo: Craig Baxter

Specialists, would be kitted out with breathing apparatus, were being brought into investigate the leak, Mr Torrance said.

They were focusing on the Hercus and Lindo Ferguson buildings.

People were now being allowed into some evacuated buildings, including the Adams Building he said.

Fire crews on the scene in Frederick St. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A group of students told the ODT they were at a lecture in the Hercus Building, in Great King St, when they smelled a strong odour of gas.

They were evacuated soon after.

Two blocks of buildings housing University of Otago health sciences departments were evacuated.

Photo: Craig Baxter

Six fire appliances including a command unit are at the scene.

Part of Hanover St is blocked as crews respond.