'Suspicious' fire in trees near Green Island

Fire crews at the scene in Green Island this afternoon. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A fire in a block of trees in the Green Island area today is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from the Roslyn station was called to the scene, in the vicinity of Allen Rd, about 1.20pm. On arrival, they found an "out-of-control" fire amongst trees, and called for extra resources.

A tanker from the Dunedin station and a specialist rural fire appliance from the Wakari station responded. An additional water tanker from Portobello also attended.

An area about 20 x 10sq m was burning, the spokesman said.

By 3.30pm the fire was contained and most of the appliances had left.

The blaze was being treated as suspicious and a fire investigator had been called.