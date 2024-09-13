A sweet day out: beethere!

To beekeep, or not to beekeep — that is the question.

If you have ever thought about getting in to apiculture and making your own honey, the Dunedin Beekeepers Club is holding a public open day tomorrow.

Club president and apiarist Brian Ellis said the open day was part of Bee Aware Month, and aimed to inform people of the importance of bees and encourage them to take an interest in beekeeping.

"About 30% of the food that we eat is pollinated by bees, so it’s important that people care for bees and plant for bees.

"We are going through a decline in the bee population in New Zealand.

Dunedin Beekeepers Club president and apiarist Brian Ellis with his indoor hive which will be on display as part of the club’s public open day tomorrow. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

"Bees can be harmed by pesticides — some of our members have lost hives because herbicides and pesticides have been sprayed close to their hives."

Varroa mites and other diseases in hives were also a major issue, he said.

"The important thing that we do in the bee club is help our members maintain healthy, happy hives.

"We encourage and support our members to have healthy hives that are both inspected for diseases and also treated."

The open day would have an indoor display hive, and if the weather remained dry, people would be able to slip on protective beekeeper suits and get up close and personal with the bees in four large outdoor hives, Mr Ellis said.

There would also be a lot of information about beekeeping and plants that were good for bees, commercial displays renting hives and selling beekeeping equipment, sales of beeswax candles, seed sales and honey tastings from hives around the city.

"People will be able to see that although hives are reasonably close within Dunedin, each hive will have its own particular flavour.

"That’s because the bees will go to particular flowers that they like, and so honey from fairly close hives will taste different.

"People will have a chance to taste these and vote for the one they like best."

The event is at 45 Maori Rd, Belleknowes, 11am-3pm.

