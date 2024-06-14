Swerving driver refuses breath-test

Poor driving in central Dunedin has landed a 36-year-old man in court for refusing to give evidential breath and blood alcohol samples.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said the man was seen ‘‘swerving over the road’’ in Moray Pl, about 1am this morning.

‘‘The vehicle was stopped by police and the 36-year-old male driver admitted recently consuming alcohol, but he refused to undergo the evidential breath alcohol procedures.

‘‘He also refused to complete the evidential blood procedures.’’

The man was charged with refusing an officer’s request to give blood, his licence has been suspended for 28 days, and he has been summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court.