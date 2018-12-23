'Fantastic' murals unveiled

Peter Gouverneur and Annalise MacDonell with pupils from Fairfield School. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Four murals painted by pupils at Fairfield School have been unveiled at the local skate park.

Saddle Hill Community Board member Peter Gouverneur led the board project, supplying pupils with paint and four large pieces of treated plywood to create the murals for the park in Fairplay St.

"They've done a fantastic job. It blew us all away. It's quality work and their talent has shone through.''

The murals made the park more vibrant and was the start of a board initiative to improve a basketball court area in the park.

Annalise MacDonell (13) said 14 year 7 and 8 pupils painted the murals, which depict Fairfield landmarks such as the school, a former church, Main Rd and the No 77 bus.

"A bus stop - which was painted by Fairfield pupils a few years ago - also features.''





