Fresh community produce stand for Waldronville

Displaying some of the produce in a community fruit and vegetable stand in Waldronville on Monday are (from left) Saddle Hill Community Board deputy chairwoman Leanne Stenhouse and her daughters Mia (6) and Amy Smith (11). Photo: Shawn McAvinue

A ‘‘fantastic’’ new community fruit and vegetable stand has been set up in Waldronville.

Saddle Hill Community Board deputy chairwoman Leanne Stenhouse said she was leading a project to get six of the stands in the board area, after the community expressed an appetite for it.

Property maintenance business Phoenix Services gave the board three stands for the project.

The first stand was installed outside a house in 73 Viscount Dr in Waldronville on Friday.

The stand was outside the home of Jay, who requested his surname was not published.

He offered to be a stand manager because he loved the ‘‘fantastic’’ concept and often had left-over produce from his garden.

‘‘Why not share it around?’’ Jay said, ‘‘it’s a great community initiative and in the first couple of days since being installed loads of people had dropped produce off or taken it away.’’

He smiled when talking of someone collecting chives from the stand to add to an omelette.

Mrs Stenhouse said non­perishable food could also be put in the stand.

‘‘It’s not just for people in need — it’s for everyone.’’

Another stand was set to be installed at 1020 Brighton Rd in Brighton this week and a site was being finalised in Ocean View.

Another three stands were also under construction.

At a board meeting in October, board members agreed to spend $1500 of its discretionary fund to pay the Green Island Shed to build three other stands — one for Westwood and two for Fairfield.

‘‘We are still looking for homes for the stands in Fairfield.’’

SHAWN.MCAVINUE@thestar.co.nz