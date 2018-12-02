'Great amenity' has Rotary Club's support

Dunedin Central Rotary Club president David MacLeod at the club’s annual book sale in central Dunedin last month.PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Donations of $500 or more will be acknowledged on a pool builders’ wall in the new facility. In a series, reporter Shawn McAvinue talks to Dunedin residents about why they became "pool builders’’.

The Dunedin Central Rotary Club joined the "pool builders'' to help create an aquatic facility in Mosgiel which will benefit swimmers across the city.

Club president David MacLeod said the club had pledged $15,000 to the Taieri Community Facilities Trust to get a new aquatic facility built in Mosgiel.

The club would give the money in three instalments of $5000 a year over three years.

The money would come from the club's trust fund.

The fund holds money from successful fundraising events such as the club's annual book sale, which was held in George St in central Dunedin last month.

"We build up our funds and if there is a very good cause then we can give some away.''

The 35 club members supported the bid to get a new facility in Mosgiel because it would release pressure from Moana Pool and the existing Mosgiel Pool was in a "shocking'' state.

A "lovely'' new facility in Mosgiel would be a "great amenity'' for the city.

"Mosgiel is part of the city.''

Mr MacLeod expected people from across Dunedin would travel to Mosgiel to use a new facility.

He urged people from across Dunedin to become "pool builders'' to get the trust to its $3.2 million fundraising target by Christmas.