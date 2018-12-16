Sisters unite to score spot on pool builders' wall

Sisters Pat Wright (left) and Jean Kidd, both of Mosgiel, have given money to become pool builders. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Donations of $500 or more will be acknowledged on a pool builders’ wall at the new facility.

In a series, reporter ShawnMcAvinue talks to people about why they became a ‘‘pool builder’’.

Mosgiel sisters Jean Kidd and Pat Wright decided to split the cost to get their names on the pool builders' wall.

Although it appears the decision-making process followed a time-honoured tradition.

"I'm the eldest but she's the boss,'' Mrs Kidd joked.

Splitting the cost to become a pool builder suited her as she was retired, Mrs Kidd said.

People who cannot afford to give $500 as an individual can share the cost with a relative and get their family's name on the wall.

"We decided to do it together was a good way to go,'' Mrs Kidd [nee Turner] said.

The sisters were raised on a dairy farm in Clinton and Mrs Kidd worked as a nurse in Balclutha and Dunedin for 53 years.

After retiring, she and her late husband Tom moved to Mosgiel 13 years ago.

"Mosgiel was a good choice.''

Mrs Wright is a senior care worker at Taieri Court Rest Home.

A few years ago she sold the Mosgiel home she and her late husband Ted owned.

She now has homes near family in Alexandra and Kaka Point and lives with her sister in Mosgiel when she is rostered on to work.

The decision to become a pool builder was spurred by Mosgiel's desperate need for a new aquatic facility, Mrs Wright said.

The current Mosgiel Pool was an "uninviting'' facility and needed to be replaced.

"I can see a need for the pool and I was very happy to be able to contribute.''

Both sisters planned to use the pool and expected their 12 grandchildren (six each), who lived outside of Mosgiel, to use it when visiting.

Mrs Kidd said it was "exciting'' when the Taieri Community Facilities Trust reached the $3.2 million mark late last month, triggering the decision by the Dunedin City Council to proceed with the project next year.

"We can't wait to see the pool up and running.''