Teen blames cat after hitting parked car

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Dunedin teen who crashed into a parked car blamed a cat going on a late night prowl, police say.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the incident at 3.30am in Kaikorai Valley Rd.
The 18-year-old driver said he swerved to avoid a cat who was crossing the road.
The man ended up hitting a parked car, causing both vehicles to smash through a fence and into a neighbouring property, Snr Sgt Bond said.
Police believe both the cat and humans involved in the crash were uninjured.