Teen blames cat after hitting parked car

A Dunedin teen who crashed into a parked car blamed a cat going on a late night prowl, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the incident at 3.30am in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

The 18-year-old driver said he swerved to avoid a cat who was crossing the road.

The man ended up hitting a parked car, causing both vehicles to smash through a fence and into a neighbouring property, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police believe both the cat and humans involved in the crash were uninjured.

