Teen clocked 'doing 175km/h' on Dunedin motorway

A teenager who clocked 175km/h on Dunedin’s Northern Motorway had his car impounded, while a woman admitted to being an ‘‘irresponsible driver’’ after travelling 40km/h over the limit in South Otago, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers attended the Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) incident at 12.05am on Sunday.

A 19-year-old male behind the wheel was initially seen driving at 118km/h, but then "accelerated heavy" to 175km/h, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Two passengers were in the car and the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Officers attempted to stop the car but it accelerated away and police caught up with it further down the road as it headed for Dunedin.

The teen had his licence suspended for 28 days, his car impounded and was summonsed to appear in the district court on charges of aggravated failure to stop and travelling at a dangerous speed.

Later in the day, police were called to the Manuka Gorge Highway (State Highway 8) in South Otago.

A 46-year-old woman driving a Suzuki Swift was stopped doing 144km/h in a 100km/h zone.

"Her explanation for exceeding the speed limit was because she’s an irresponsible driver,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman had her licence suspended for 28 days and was issued an infringement notice.

Meanwhile, police also stopped a vehicle travelling at 106km/h down a 50km/h zone in Crawford St at 8.25pm on Saturday.

Three male passengers also were in the vehicle and alcohol was not involved, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, had her licence suspended for 28 days, her car impounded and was summonsed to appear in court on a dangerous speed charge.

