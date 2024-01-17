Teen driver clocked at 150kmh

A 16-year-old has had his restricted licence suspended for 28 days after being clocked travelling at 150kmh south of Dunedin yesterday.

Sergeant Matt Lee said an unmarked police car was travelling on State Highway 1, between Allanton and Waihola, when the teen passed him on the passing lane near Waihola at 11.55am.

‘‘He was clocked on the radar, travelling at 150kmh.

‘‘The vehicle was stopped by police and the driver’s licence has been suspended automatically for 28 days due to the excessive speed he was travelling at.’’

Sgt Lee said because the driver was 16, he would be referred to Youth Aid and charged through the Youth Court.

