Police are warning people to stick to level 3 rules. Photo: Files

A bubble-breaking teen gathering in Mosgiel and a string of parties have prompted a warning to stick to level 3 rules from Dunedin police.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police were yesterday called to Memorial Park in Mosgiel where they found a group of eight 12-15 year olds, from two different bubbles, catching up for a chat.

It came after an increase in parties and other gatherings last weekend.

Police would continue to be vigilant and responding to Level 3 breaches this weekend, he said.