Teen girl found at homeless camp 'had knife' and lashed out at police

A teenage girl found with intoxicated adults at Dunedin's homeless tent camp late last night allegedly lashed out at police and damaged a patrol car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police found the 16-year-old girl at the Oval at 11.45pm "with a number of intoxicated people".

When police went to detain the teenager under the Oranga Tamariki act so she could be returned home, she allegedly lashed out.

She became ‘‘aggressive’’ towards police and a knife dropped out from where it was hidden in her clothing, he said.

When the teen was placed in the police car, she began to kick at the centre console, breaking the air conditioning unit.

She was then put under arrest, charged with resisting police, possession of a knife, and willful damage.

The teenager will appear in Dunedin Youth Court on April 3.

