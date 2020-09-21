Teen girl stuck for hours after falling down bank

A girl was heard screaming for help after falling down a bank in Dunedin at the weekend.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to the Town Belt forest, near Tolcarne Ave and Queens Dr, at 3am.

A 14-year-old girl had fallen down a bank and become stuck in the forest for about two hours.

The girl had lost her phone, but police were called by a person on Tolcarne Ave who had heard someone screaming for help, he said.

It was "difficult" for police to get to the girl, who when found, had scratches and hypothermia.

She was walked out of the forest by police and taken to Dunedin Hospital.