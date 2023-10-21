Teens allegedly assaulted woman

The VaperZ store in Hillside Rd where a group of teenagers were refused service when trying to get some vapes. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Three teenagers allegedly assaulted a woman at a South Dunedin vape shop after being denied their evening nicotine fix.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Hillside Rd at 8.15pm after a 20-year-old woman reported being assaulted by three teenagers.

The trio attempted to enter a vape store called VaperZ in South Dunedin, but were denied service as they were underage.

The three took exception to this and then allegedly assaulted a woman before fleeing the scene in a car.

Police made inquiries and located the vehicle in John Wilson Ocean Dr.

When the police caught up with the vehicle, a warrantless search was invoked after police spotted a weapon in the vehicle.

The trio were all detained.

However, two girls, one aged 16 and one 17, became resistant and violent, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Arresting officers were allegedly punched in the head and body by the two teenagers.

The two officers were uninjured.

The 16-year-old was charged with assaulting police, common assault and resisting arrest.

The 17-year-old was charged with two counts of assaulting police, resisting arrest, possession of cannabis and common assault.

The two girls will appear in the Youth Court next week.

The 18-year-old man with the two girls was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon and breaching bail conditions.

He will appear in court this morning.

