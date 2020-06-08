Teens allegedly fire shotgun blanks at party

Two teenagers allegedly fired blanks from a shotgun at a group of partygoers on Saturday night near Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police responded to reports of gunshots being fired outside an address on Harry Rd, Hindon at 12.35am on Sunday.

A car was stopped outside of Mosgiel by a police, and a shotgun was located in the car.

The driver and passenger were both 18-year-old men, he said.

While the pair initially denied being in Hindon, one of the men later admitted to firing blanks outside the Harry Rd address after people at the party were being "abusive towards his mate".

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said firearms licences and nine firearms were seized.

The two men will appear in court on June 16, and police were making further inquiries.