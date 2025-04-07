Teens in beat-up farm vehicle stopped by police

A "beat-up Honda" had part of its bumper hanging off as it was driven by a Dunedin teenager taking three mates for a cruise, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police came across the "farm vehicle" travelling on Gladstone Rd South, at about 11pm on Saturday.

A piece of the vehicle’s bumper was hanging off, and at the wheel was a 15-year-old boy.

The boy had "decided to drive the farm vehicle around Mosgiel and picked up three of his mates from school," Snr Sgt Bond said.

It was described by attending officers as "a beat-up Honda".

Police stopped the vehicle on Heathfield Dr and the boys, aged 14 and 15, were taken back to the police station to be picked up by their parents.

The incident would be referred to Youth Aid, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz