Teens caught after breaking into Sth Dunedin cars

Police dogs tracked four youths seen breaking into vehicles in South Dunedin yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Mark Donaldson said police were called to Douglas St shortly after midnight, in the very early hours of yesterday morning, after reports of teenagers breaking into cars.

A cordon was established and dogs tracked four young people aged 15 to 17.

"They were interviewed and admitted to a number of vehicle break-ins and vehicle interferences around that area," he said.

It is unclear whether they were charged.

The dogs tracked the suspects a for a reasonable distance, Snr Sgt Donaldson said.

The incident acted as a reminder to make sure vehicles were safe and to keep valuables "out of the car and out of sight", he said.