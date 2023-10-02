Teens questioned over Dunedin car break-ins

Police are questioning a pair of teenagers about a series of motor vehicle break-ins in Dunedin.

Dunedin Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a member of the public informed the police about two youths unlawfully entering a motor vehicle on Kaikorai Valley Rd, Dunedin on Friday evening.

Snr Sgt Bond said by the time the police had arrived, the two young men, aged 14 and 15, had run off.

Police tracked down the two young men after a 90-minute dog chase.

The two young men were arrested and charged with unlawfully entering a motor vehicle.

They have been referred to Youth Aid.

Snr Sgt Bond said the two young men were also questioned about seven other vehicles in the area that were broken into on the same night.