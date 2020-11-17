Teeth in new policy on litter compliance

Aaron Hawkins.

Rubbish on private property is an issue the Dunedin City Council will have a say on, after yesterday agreeing to update its litter compliance policy.

Amendments to the policy will soon allow council staff to issue a written notice telling occupants who have rubbish on their property to clean up, remove, or cover it.

Other actions for infringements may include education, warnings, investigations and infringement notices.

Mayor Aaron Hawkins asked how the council could ensure staff were not brought into endless neighbourhood disputes as a result of the policy.

A team was examining how the policy could be administered, but council community services general manager Simon Pickford said it would probably be in response to complaints only.

The policy would give the council weight in taking action on rubbish, particularly in areas of the city such as North Dunedin where there was a problem.

The council had thought about what could be done after hearing from the parents of Sophia Crestani who wished to see the issue of rubbish in Dunedin and on private property addressed, he said.

"They loved the idea."

Cr David-Benson Pope said the issue was similar to that of driving on beaches and said it was more effective for the council to deal with the issue if it had more authority.

Cr Jim O’Malley said a social change needed to be the main driving force in order to notice a difference, but in some cases, fines were necessary.

"We do have to have that enforceability component."

All councillors were in support of the policy, which will be publicly notified .

