Temperatures to plummet as 'punchy' cold change hits

After a balmy start to the day in parts of the South, temperatures are set to plummet this afternoon as a "punchy" cold change moves through.

MetService showed Dunedin sitting on 21.5C about 10am, marginally behind the country's warmest centre, Napier, which was on 22C.

However, the forecaster said a "cold, punchy southerly" was set to bring a cold snap to much the country today and tomorrow, "particularly for our South Island east coasters".

MetService's website shows Dunedin dropping from 21C to about 10C by 6pm, including a drop from 16C to 13C between 2pm and 3pm.

The forecaster said to expect "a strong wind change and a period of heavy rain on the change".

"Have a look at the surrounding mountains because by tomorrow there will be a fresh dusting of snow about."

For those in inland Otago, the next few nights look to be very chilly, with temperatures in the low single digits for the likes of Alexandra, Queenstown and Cromwell.

In an update about 11am MetService issued a road snowfall warning for the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), valid from 2am to 8am tomorrow.

"Snow is forecast to lower to 800 metres tonight, and 1 to 2 cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit during Tuesday morning."

- APL