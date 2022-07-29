Temporary fixes for potholes caused by rain

Motorists drive over a temporary fix for a pothole on the Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) north of Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Heavy rain has led to many potholes developing across Otago, including some which caused damage to vehicles at an entrance to State Highway 1 in Dunedin.

A pothole at the on-ramp to the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1) at the intersection with Andersons Bay Rd drew complaints on social media from motorists, some complaining they caused damage to their cars.

One Dunedin resident, who declined to be named, said she was driving on the on-ramp when she had to swerve to avoid two potholes, both at least 30cm in diameter.

The incident happened about 6.30pm on Wednesday, in dark and rainy conditions, she said.

When she merged into the highway she saw a silver car parked with hazard lights on, a person changing a wheel.

Another three cars were pulled over around the bend and at least one motorist was changing a tyre, she said.

Treads Dunedin director Liam Davies said the tyre company had noted a spike in customers seeking repairs to wheels damaged by potholes.

Other tyre repair companies spoken to by the Otago Daily Times yesterday agreed there had been an increase in custom, one saying they repaired a truck tyre damaged on the SH1 on-ramp at Andersons Bay Rd.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency lower South Island system manager Graeme Hall said Waka Kotahi workers carried out some temporary repairs on Wednesday night after traffic volumes had dropped.

The repairs were being monitored and drivers were being encouraged to slow at the on-ramp until the pothole had a better temporary repair, Mr Hall said.

Agency acting national manager of maintenance and operations Mark Owen said potholes were more common in winter because the wet weather made them more likely to form.

Roads flexed when vehicles drove over them and cracks in the surface allowed water in, loosening the base.

Wet weather made permanent repairs hard to complete so temporary solutions were usually followed up with more permanent fixes in the summer.

Waka Kotahi was not usually responsible for damage to vehicles and drivers were expected to drive to the conditions and have insurance for their vehicles.