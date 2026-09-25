The host of The Almey Alternative on OAR FM stepped aside from theatre work to explore radio and podcasts, the theatre of the mind.

Harry Almey last dabbled in the arts when he directed comedy piece The Goon Show at this year’s Dunedin Fringe, inspired by the BBC Home Service radio programme that aired from 1951 to 1960.

Now juggling his university studies with work as a staff writer for Critic Te Ārohi, Mr Almey has turned to the one-on-one podcast interview format to satisfy his inquisitive nature.

“I want to learn about everything,” he said.

“The Almey Alternative represents my curiosity about any given topic.”

Guests on the programme to date include veteran Labour Party MP Damien O’Connor, Otago University Students Association 2026 political representative Flynn Nisbett and the Rt Rev Dr Anne van Gend, Anglican Bishop of Otago and Southland.

Conversations have been wide-ranging and a welcome contrast in format for a print journalist.

“There’s a rawness, an on-the-spot thing, when guests have to come up with answers to questions they had not expected,” he said.

“Also, there is a charm to conversation where people can be at ease and be their authentic self.”

The Almey Alternative is broadcast every second Thursday at 7pm on 105.4FM and 1575AM.

Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at oar.org.nz