Dunedin’s Naatya School of Indian Dance will present its second annual dance production this weekend, featuring the classical art form of Bharatanatyam.

Titled “Shlokanjali”, the production will be staged this Saturday, September 26, from 6.30pm at Trinity Catholic College auditorium.

Naatya School of Indian Dance director Jayanthi Rajesh said, in a statement, the Bharatanatyam dance form was rooted in the rich cultural traditions of South India.

Rajesh said Shlokanjali would bring together students of different ages and levels of learning to showcase the beauty and depth of Bharatanatyam while sharing stories inspired by Indian mythology, devotion and tradition.

Naatya School of Indian Dance students will present their second annual dance production, Shlokanjali, this weekend. Photo: Supplied

The title “Shlokanjali” combines Shloka — a sacred verse, with Anjali — an offering, together symbolising a devotional artistic presentation.

“It is the culmination of months of learning, practice, perseverance and teamwork.

“Every gesture, expression, rhythmic footwork and movement reflects their journey in discovering the language of Bharatanatyam,” she said.

Rajesh said Naatya School of Indian Dance was committed to nurturing the next generation of dancers while preserving and sharing the heritage of Indian classical dance.

— Allied Media