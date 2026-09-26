With almost 900 entries, the Dunedin Horticultural Society’s spring show at the

weekend was a colourful success.

Marking the 175th anniversary of the DHS, the show drew entries from Canterbury to

Southland in the biggest entry since 2018.

An exceptional entry of daffodils delighted organisers of the Dunedin Horticultural Society spring show. Photo: Gillian Vine

Although daffodils dominated, there were plenty of other spring blooms to draw young and old.

The champion of champions daffodil award went to “Clandellow”, entered by Shelley Hollever, of North Otago. It was the second year running that she had won this award.

A pure yellow, large-cupped variety, “Clandellow” was bred in New Zealand by the late Graham J. Phillips.

Dunedin Horticultural Society spring show manager Neil Judd holds the champion daffodil, "Clandellow", entered by Shelley Hollever, of North Otago. Photo: Gillian Vine

Archie Souness, 4, of Dunedin, loved the floral art and was happy to point out his pick of the entries, while Peone Logo said “my favourite thing in the place is this”, indicating Jen Milburn’s “Yellow and Green”, which was first in the intermediate section.

DHS Spring show visitor Peone Logo’s top choice was this prizewinning vegetable art, “Yellow and Green”. Photo: Gillian Vine

Phillipa Crack, of Dunedin, said of the show, “this is magnificent”, while Jonathan Armitage, of Melbourne, visiting family in Dunedin, was “excited to see it all”.

Jan Smith, of Fairfield, was also impressed by the double daffodils at the DHS spring show, along with her friend Lyn Whyte. Both are members of the Outram Garden Club. Photo: Gillian Vine

Lyn Whyte, of Outram, fell in love with the double daffodils at the DHS spring show. Photo: Gillian Vine

Show manager Neil Judd said “we made this show a special event to mark the 175th anniversary of the DHS.”

With the demise of the Wellington Horticultural Society in the 1970s, the DHS is now

the oldest active such group in New Zealand.