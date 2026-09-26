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With almost 900 entries, the Dunedin Horticultural Society’s spring show at the
weekend was a colourful success.
Marking the 175th anniversary of the DHS, the show drew entries from Canterbury to
Southland in the biggest entry since 2018.
Although daffodils dominated, there were plenty of other spring blooms to draw young and old.
The champion of champions daffodil award went to “Clandellow”, entered by Shelley Hollever, of North Otago. It was the second year running that she had won this award.
A pure yellow, large-cupped variety, “Clandellow” was bred in New Zealand by the late Graham J. Phillips.
Archie Souness, 4, of Dunedin, loved the floral art and was happy to point out his pick of the entries, while Peone Logo said “my favourite thing in the place is this”, indicating Jen Milburn’s “Yellow and Green”, which was first in the intermediate section.
Phillipa Crack, of Dunedin, said of the show, “this is magnificent”, while Jonathan Armitage, of Melbourne, visiting family in Dunedin, was “excited to see it all”.
Show manager Neil Judd said “we made this show a special event to mark the 175th anniversary of the DHS.”
With the demise of the Wellington Horticultural Society in the 1970s, the DHS is now
the oldest active such group in New Zealand.