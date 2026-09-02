A global study has named Dunedin the world’s best place for seasonal hospitality and nightlife work.

Remitly evaluated 88 destinations across 21 countries using metrics that included cost of living, rent affordability, job demand, activities and safety.

Dunedin ranked first in hospitality and fifth overall.

Large student populations and comparatively low everyday expenses helped drive the southern destination past international rivals.

New Zealand performed strongly across the entire study, securing five spots inside the global top ten.

Central Otago led the national standings for agricultural work, while Queenstown claimed fourth position for ski/winter operations.

In a statement, Remitly Asia Pacific general manager and director Kym Whitford said New Zealand was a real draw for seasonal workers.

“Its ski, agriculture and hospitality sectors offer globally competitive opportunities across the year,” Mrs Whitford said.

“There is no single best destination in the world, as the right choice depends on the type of work and life someone is looking for.

“But whether people are seeking seasonal work to send money home to support their families, or looking for an adventurous working holiday, New Zealand is a strong contender.”

— Allied Media