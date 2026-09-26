Watch out! There are pirates, Neverland natives and a giant crocodile at The Playhouse in the first week of the school holidays.

J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan is live on stage and audiences can join Peter, Wendy, John, Michael and the lost boys on their rollicking adventures in Neverland.

Filled with all the usual characters, including the fearsome Captain Hook and First Mate Smee, Tinkerbell and Tiger Lily, and many more, the show is set to be great fun.

In a statement, the show’s producers said the story had been adapted by Rebecca Glover and Dylan Shield, with direction by Brent Caldwell.

In addition, the young and enthusiastic cast will sing and dance their way through original songs by musical director Dylan Shield.

Tinkerbell (Clara Clark) gets grumpy with Peter Pan (Sam Gordon) in a scene from "Peter Pan", which opens at the Playhouse Theatre this weekend. Photo: Supplied

Peter Pan will run from September 26-October 4 at the Playhouse Theatre in Albany St, with performance at 11am and 2pm daily.

Bookings available at theatretickets.co.nz/shows/playhouse

— Allied Media