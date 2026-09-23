The Dunedin City Wind Orchestra will celebrate animals of all shapes and sizes in a family-friendly concert this weekend.

The concert, titled “Animals in the Attic”, will be presented this Sunday, September 27, from 3pm at Hanover Hall, conducted by Errol Moore.

The concert is the orchestra’s third for the year and features music selected by Moore which either has an animal in the title, or relates to animals.

The programme features a modern twist on Peter and the Wolf, Teddy Bear’s Picnic, How to Train Your Dragon, Giving Thanks by Anthony Ritchie, and a new piece by Dunedin composer Alex Campbell Hunt titled Hoiho Reaches Land.

A community of musicians, who play for the joy of it, Dunedin City Wind Orchestra has members ranging from 17 years old and upwards.

— Allied Media