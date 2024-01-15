'They are missed every moment of every day'

Bradley and Ellen with their mother, Katharine Webb. Photo: Supplied

The mother of two children who were killed by their father has paid tribute to them a decade on from their death.

Bradley Livingstone, 9, and his sister Ellen, 6, died on January 15, 2014 when their father Edward broke into their house and shot them and himself.

A notice placed in the Otago Daily Times by their mother, Katharine Webb marked the death of Bradley and Ellen.

"Ten years ago, my beautiful children were tragically taken away from me.

"Since that day, everything in the world is less. Less light, less laughter, less love."

In 2015, the then-Chief Coroner’s investigation said there were multiple warnings missed by authorities in the leadup to the death of the children.

The Coroner said "valuable lessons" for the future could be taken from the tragic deaths, which would enable agencies to better assess risk and take specific actions to reduce it, including for the police to institute family violence training for all frontline officers and family violence specialists.

In Monday’s notice in the paper, Ms Webb said she missed her children "every moment of every day".

"I felt so lucky to have them; I am so proud to be their Mum, and I miss them with everything I am."