Third director leaving ORC

Another director at the Otago Regional Council is leaving the organisation.

It was announced yesterday regional council director policy, planning and resource management Tanya Winter had accepted the role as chief executive at the Otorohanga District Council, starting in mid-February 2019.

She will continue in her role at the regional council until February 8.

While her time at the council had been enjoyable the new role in the Waikato was an opportunity which could not be turned down, she said.

Before joining the council about 18 months ago, Ms Winter was the chief executive at Westland District Council.

Her departure comes on the back of two other directors resigning in the past month.

It was confirmed last week environmental monitoring and operations director Scott MacLean had left the council and council stakeholder engagement director Sian Sutton will start a new job at Aurora Energy next year.

No reason has been given for Mr MacLean's resignation.

Council chief executive Sarah Gardner said the Otorohanga was lucky to have someone as experience as Ms Winter's joining their organisation.

"In particular, she [Ms Winter] has done an excellent job leading the minimum flows project and building strong relationships with iwi and the community.''

