Three in court over uni protest damage

Three protesters accused of causing at least $10,000 of damage to a University of Otago building face up to seven years’ imprisonment.

Carl Naus, Jowan Nute and Liam Scaife originally appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning before a registrar after allegedly breaking the fire-escape doors and defacing the interior walls of a room in the university’s commerce building last week.

Issues with their bail conditions meant the case will be called before a judge later today.

The trio were each charged with intentional damage, a charge which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ jail.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the estimated cost of the repairs for the university could be more than $10,000 but an exact figure was yet to be obtained.

A poster advertising Tuesday’s protest said the university "should be used to facilitate the creation of a better world, not build larger buildings and fill bulging pockets" and "the only way to make that happen is to reclaim it from (mis)management".

It is understood the defendants were protesting what they claim is mismanagement of the university and recent staff cuts.

Protesters outside the Dunedin courthouse this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Members of Protect Otago Action Group assembled outside court this morning and spokesman Brandon Johnstone, while not commenting on the alleged crime, said he hoped the protest drew attention to the wider systemic issues of public education.

‘‘That’s a much more wide-reaching national problem that we’re going to have to confront and I think it’s quite brave of them to stand up and be willing to put themselves on the line to protest that,” he said.

‘‘I hope people look beyond the protest specifically and the tactics to the underlying problems

with the education sectors.”

University of Otago acting vice-chancellor Prof Tony Ballantyne said peaceful protest had a long tradition at the university, and it was important students and staff were able to express their views and protest within the law.

He said there was no room for vandalism.

"This is against the kaupapa of our community and is not welcome,” Prof Ballantyne said.

It is expected Naus, Nute and Scaife will be remanded without plea until later this month.